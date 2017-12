The number of people renting in Ireland has reached it's highest peak since records began.

A report out today shows 895,600 people are renting in Ireland, that's 18.9 percent of the population.

It's also been revealed that more people are squeezing into less space.

Dr John McCartney, Director of Research at Savills Ireland says there's no solution to the crisis but time, 'it'll take 3-5 years for construction rates to make a dent.'