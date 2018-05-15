The number of women who've died in relation to the CervicalCheck crisis has increased to 18.

Cabinet is meeting this morning to discuss setting up a new board to oversee the HSE.

Health Minister Simon Harris says it's part of measures to ensure there is accountability within the organisation.

It follows the Cervical Check controversy which has seen the head of the HSE Tony O'Brien step down and an inquiry launched.

The HSE says 'Most women have at this stage been contacted and meetings either held or arranged to discuss the audit and the response with them. 18 of the 209 women are deceased and where this is the case their family/next of kin are being contacted.'