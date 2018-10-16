Members of nurses union the INMO have overwhelmingly rejected proposals put forward by employers to address the issues surrounding the recruitment and retention of staff.

94% of the unions members voted against the plans.

They would have seen a rise in some allowances and a reduction in the number of years required to become a senior staff nurse.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says the government proposals "will not resolve the current and ongoing crisis".

General Secretary of the INMO, Phil Ni Sheaghdha says there is a massive crisis in retaining and recruiting nuses. For every 4 jobs we know there is only 1 applicant.

Ni Sheaghdha says members feel that the proposals the government have put forward will do anything to address the issue.

The union's Executive Council will consider the issue of industrial action when they next meet on the 5th of November.