The Olympic Council of Ireland is planning to limit the length of time that members can sit on the board - to eight years.

Members will vote tonight on the proposals which were part of recommendations in the wake of the Rio ticketing scandal.

They'll also consider the new strategic plan for the next 7 years, which outlines the OCI's vision for the future.

Nicole Gernon reports:

It's 9 months since most of the OCI executive resigned in the wake of the Rio ticketing scandal.

Members will now vote tonight on proposals to ensure board members serve a maximum of 8 years - made up of two terms of four.

OCI to vote on limiting terms for board members more on @TodayFMNews now pic.twitter.com/fHG11YXNv1 — Nicole Gernon (@nicole_gernon) December 5, 2017

OCI President Sarah Keane is hopeful the proposals will be approved but says they're just one of a number of steps needed to restore confidence in the organisation.

The new strategic plan for the next 7 years has also been released, a key pillar of which is to become financially independent as soon as possible.

The OCI thinks it's a realistic aim giving the funding they receive from the IOC and other sources.

Another key pillar of the plan is Putting Athletes First.

It aims to listen to their voices and involve them in decisions.

An Athletes' Commission has been established and its chair, former Winter Olympian Shane O'Connor, will also sit on the OCI Board.

The OCI is hoping the new strategic plan will result in more athletes competing at the Games and ultimately, more medals