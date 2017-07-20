A parole board hearing in the US state of Nevada is due to decide whether OJ Simpson should be released from prison.

The former American football star has served almost nine years of a possible 33-year sentence for armed robbery in 2008.

Previously 100 million people watched as he was found not guilty of murdering his ex-wife and her friend.

Legal analyst Professor Laurie Levenson says the hearing today will get plenty of attention, too.

"It's always different, because he's OJ Simpson.

"In fact, these commissioners know that the world world is looking at them - that's a little bit of pressure".