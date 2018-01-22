Nóirín O'Sullivan says she was setting the tone from the top in relation to supporting Maurice McCabe when she was appointed interim Garda Commissioner in 2014.



Ms O'Sullivan has just begun giving evidence at the Disclosures Tribunal, where she said it was her job to restore public confidence in An Garda Siochana when she took up the job.



The Tribunal is examining whether Nóirín O'Sullivan relied on unjustified grounds to discredit Sgt McCabe at the OHiggins Commission.

Pictured is former Garda Commissioner Norin O’Sullivan (right) arrivng at Disclosures Tribunal in Dublin Castle | Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Ms O'Sullivan told the Tribunal she wanted to make it clear that whistleblowers should be supported.

She also said that she hoped the inquiry would get to the truth of the matter by establishing relevant facts against the backdrop of a public narrative that the force was corrupt and that it had lost public confidence.

From the Tribunal, Juliette Gash reports: