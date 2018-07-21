Someone in Offaly is €500,000 richer, after winning the EuroMilions Plus top prize last night.

The winning numbers were: 18, 21, 22, 24 and 36.

The winning ticket was bought at Mangan's Filling station in Edenderry on the Dublin Road.

There was no winner of the EuroMillions jackpot, so it'll roll over to an estimated €35m next Tuesday.

Store owner of Mangan's, Ciaran Mangan, said: "There's great excitement in the store here this morning.

"It is impossible to tell if it is one of our locals or not as we get a lot of passing traffic, especially this time of year in the summer.

€500 notes are photographed in Berlin, Germany | Image: Jens Kalaene/DPA/PA Images

"We have an ice-cream parlour and Supermacs here beside us so we would get so much footfall and passing traffic.

"We have being selling National Lottery tickets since it started 31 years ago and we're delighted as this is our first major prize we've sold".

The National Lottery is encouraging all its players in Offaly to check their EuroMillions tickets carefully.