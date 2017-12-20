The Oireachtas committee on the 8th amendment will present its final report today.

The report will recommend allowing abortion without restriction for up to 12 weeks into the pregnancy.

The committee also voted last week that abortion should also be allowed in the case of fatal foetal abnormalities and when there's a serious risk to the health of the mother.

Not all the committee members agreed with the votes: a minority report will be issued by TDs Mattie McGrath and Peter Fitzpatrick, along with Senator Ronan Mullen.

The main committee report is being launched at noon and will be debated by the Oireachtas when they return from Christmas holidays on January 16th.

The Taoiseach has indicated that he wants to hold a referendum in May - giving the Government a tight deadline to follow early next year.

Our political correspondent Sean Defoe reports: