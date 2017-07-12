The Oireachtas health committee has thrown out a bill which proposed to legalise cannabis for medicinal reasons.

But the TD behind the bill, Gino Kenny, says the bill is not dead and he'll try to get it added back to the Dáil agenda.

The committee says the bill poses too many legal issues, and could act as a Trojan Horse to allow cannabis be legalised entirely.

But the People Before Profit TD says that's not the intention - and is taking issue with the timing of today's news: