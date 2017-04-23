The Citizens' Assembly has voted for Ireland to legalise abortion in some cases.

Members looked at thirteen scenarios in which the Oireachtas could legislate for abortion, and time limits for such abortions.

The assembly voted that women should be able to legally access abortion in Ireland, with no restriction on her reasons by 64% to 36%.

Linda Kavanagh of ARC said: “This has been a challenging process and difficult to watch for many affected by our laws. However, no-one can deny, looking back at proceedings over the last 2 days, that the members of the Citizens’ Assembly have voted overwhelmingly for choice and change".

Colm O’Gorman, Executive Director of Amnesty International Ireland also said the outcome of today's vote is "a truly momentous leap forward for the human rights of women in Ireland".