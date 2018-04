A woman who was the world's oldest person has died in Japan.

Nabi Tajima was 117.

Born in 1900, she reportedly had more than 160 descendants, including great-great-great-grandchildren.

Another Japanese woman is now the world's oldest person - Chiyo Yoshida is 116 years old.

The country is renowned for the longevity of its people and has been home to several oldest titleholders.

Around 68,000 people aged 100 or older were living in the country last year according to the Japanese Government.