The victims of the Omagh bombing will be remembered today, 20 years on since the atrocity.

Twenty-nine people died in the attack, including a woman pregnant with twins.

A memorial service will take place in the Co Tryone town this afternoon.

The Good Friday Agreement had been signed just months before a car bomb was to devastate the town of Omagh on August 15th 1998.

The names of the 28 Omagh bomb victims read out at a vigil attended by several thousand people outside Belfast City Hall on August 18th 1998 | Image: PA Archive/PA Images

The attack resulted in the greatest loss of life in any single act of terror throughout The Troubles.

The Real IRA claimed the attack, a dissident republican movement opposed to the Good Friday Agreement.

Enterprise Minister Heather Humphreys will represent the Irish Government at the event.