London Zoo says it's "devastated" after one of its animals died in a fire there early this morning.

An aardvark called Misha was killed - and four meerkats are unaccounted for.

The popular tourist attraction is closed for the foreseeable future - but anyone with a ticket can go on another day.

The zoo says a number of staff are being treated for shock and smoke inhalation.

A zoo spokesperson said: "Duty staff that live on site at the zoo were on the scene immediately, and started moving animals to safety.

An investigation is underway to identify the cause of the blaze.