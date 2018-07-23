A young girl is in a critical condition

A woman has been killed and 13 other people injured in a shooting in the Canadian city of Toronto.

The shooting happened on Danforth Avenue in the city.

Police, who responded to reports of a shooting at around 10pm local time on Sunday, say the suspected shooter has also died.

A young girl is among those shot, and she is in a critical condition.

Police work the scene of a shooting in Toronto on Sunday, July 22, 2018. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

The victims are said to have been shot with a handgun.

Officials told local media that the suspect died after an 'exchange of gunfire'.

Local Mayor John Troy said: "People should not reach any conclusions, because police themselves have not drawn any conclusions as to exactly what happened here and why."