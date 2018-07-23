A woman has been killed and 13 other people injured in a shooting in the Canadian city of Toronto.

The shooting happened on Danforth Avenue in the city.

Police, who responded to reports of a shooting at around 10pm local time on Sunday, say the suspected shooter has also died.

A young girl is among those shot, and she is in a critical condition.

The victims are said to have been shot with a handgun.

Officials told local media that the suspect died after an 'exchange of gunfire'.

Local Mayor John Troy said: "People should not reach any conclusions, because police themselves have not drawn any conclusions as to exactly what happened here and why."

Tonight, a despicable act has been perpetrated on the Danforth in our city. On behalf of all Toronto residents, I am outraged that someone has unleashed such a terrible attack on our city and people innocently enjoying a Sunday evening. — John Tory (@TorontosMayor) July 23, 2018





I have talked to @TorontoPolice Chief @marksaunderstps tonight at the scene & I have been assured police are investigating exactly what happened and why. I would ask people not to draw any conclusions until we have more information from the police. — John Tory (@TorontosMayor) July 23, 2018





While our city will always be resilient in the face of such attacks, it does not mean such a cowardly act committed against our residents is any less painful – this is an attack against innocent families and our entire city. — John Tory (@TorontosMayor) July 23, 2018





This is a tragedy and on behalf of all Toronto residents, we are extending our prayers to all the innocent people attacked tonight, their families and their friends. — John Tory (@TorontosMayor) July 23, 2018



