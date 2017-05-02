He's a power-hungry egomaniac who'll stop at nothing to stay in the Oval Office... That's right, Frank Underwood is back with season 5 of House of Cards.

The fans have been getting hot under the collar for the newly released trailer, with the killer punchline "One Nation... Underwood".

Murder, manipulation, megalomania and a touch of madness - All the usual House of Cards themes are there in the Netflix teaser.

This will be the first HoC aired in the Trump era, and any similarities with real life appear to be completely intentional.

Fans have taken to Twitter, saying the latest trailer confirms that Underwood is "scarier than Trump".

House of Cards returns on Tuesday May 30th.

NOTE: he’s fictional... Frank Underwood Sounds Even Scarier Than #NeverHisName In ‘House Of Cards’ Season 5 Trailerhttps://t.co/Q5zwAi7N8K — SignsoftheApocalypse (@ApocalypseSoon) May 1, 2017

The influence of Trump is pretty apparent in new "House of Cards" trailer https://t.co/MQAiVMyhiY pic.twitter.com/XUud87NoV5 — Newsweek (@Newsweek) May 2, 2017







One nation...Underwood.



He is vicious! https://t.co/wmyZklIWQs — Chad Evans (@ChadEvansLA) May 1, 2017



