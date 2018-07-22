One person has been taken to hospital after an apartment fire in Cork city.

Fire crews from Angelsea Street and Ballyvolane attended the blaze at Great William O Brien Street.

Fire extinguished with 1 casualty rescued and removed from scene by National Ambulance Service (NAS)#fire #cork pic.twitter.com/dfd7ghdshH — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) July 22, 2018

Cork City Fire Brigade say the fire has been put out and one person rescued and brought from the scene by ambulance.