A person is being prosecuted for allegedly identifying the woman at the centre of the Belfast rape trial.

The Public Prosecution Service in the North (PPSNI) confirmed it's taking the case after considering all evidence.

The person is facing a charge of breaching the lifetime ban on identifying the complainant in social media posts.

A second person who had been reported by police will not face a trial due to 'insufficient evidence'.

The PPSNI said: "In taking these decisions, senior prosecutors considered evidence received from police in relation to social media posts which were alleged to have potentially identified a complainant involved in trial proceedings which ran at Belfast Crown Court from January to March 2018."

Earlier this year, all four defendants in the Belfast trial were found not guilty on all charges.

Former Ireland and Ulster rugby internationals Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding were acquitted of raping the same woman at a party in Jackson’s south Belfast home in June 2016.

Paddy Jackson was also acquitted of one count of sexual assault.

Their friend Blane McIlory was acquitted of one count of exposure, while another friend Rory Harrison was acquitted of perverting the course of justice and withholding information.