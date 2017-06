Gardai have confirmed the death of a one year old baby in a farm accident in Kilkenny yesterday afternoon.

It happened shortly after 3.20pm at a farm in Johnswell just outside Kilkenny city.

The HSE has launched an investigation into the tragedy, which brings to 15 the number of people killed on Irish farms this year.

Local parish priest Fr Frank Purcell says the prayers of the whole community are with the family.