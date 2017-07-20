TV3 are looking for people to fill the audience on its new dating show, Blind Date.

Presented by our own Al Porter, filming takes place in the Helix, DCU.

He'll be inviting Blind Daters back to his studio sofa to find out the scoop on what they got up to on their dates.

You can find out more here

You'll be asked to fill in the application for your selected show date.

Tickets are complimentary, and on a first come-first served basis.

Audience members have to be aged 18 or over.