Opposition Calls On Government To Negotiate With Nurses
Opposition parties are calling on the government to sit down with the nursing unions.
It's after the Psychiatric Nurses Association announced strike action for next month to coincide with a stoppage by members of the INMO.
Both unions say there's a recruitment and retention crisis in nursing - and improvements to pay and conditions are urgently needed.
That's being rejected by the government which says special treatment for nurses would cause knock on pay claims from other public sector workers.