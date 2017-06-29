Public meetings will be held from September on options for repealing the 8th amendment to the constitution.

The Citizen’s Assembly has published its final report on the subject, which saw an overwhelming majority say that the amendment – guaranteeing the equal right to life of the mother and unborn child – should be repealed.

Meanwhile in Belfast, the Court of Appeal has ruled that abortion should be left to the Stormont Assembly.

Juliette Gash reports;

According to the terms of reference establishing the Assembly, the report will now be referred for consideration to a Committee of both Houses which will in turn bring its conclusions to the Houses for debate.

In her introduction to the report Chair of the Assembly Ms Laffoy said her primary objective in the drafting of the report was “To ensure that there is a clear, complete and accurate record of the work of the Assembly on the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution and to demonstrate what happened both before and at the meetings, so that there is openness and transparency on the manner in which the members were informed on this topic.”