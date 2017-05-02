Organisers of controversial Fyre Festival have been hit with a 100 million dollar class action lawsuit.

The complaint, filed yesterday in California, alleges fraud and breach of contract by Billy McFarland, Ja Rule (real name Jeffrey Atkins) and Fyre Media Inc.

The music and lifestyle festival in the Bahamas was billed as the cultural experience of a decade, but when guests arrived on the private island on Friday, they found preparations were nowhere close to finished.

Photos and videos of the event went viral with some comparing the conditions to a refugee camp.

The festival, which had cost some people as much as $12,000 and had been promoted by models like Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner, was cancelled and people who'd flown there found themselves stranded.





Early report is that many of the tents aren't assembled. Here's their tropical private island owned by Escobar! #FyreFestival pic.twitter.com/TNzBDbNAUJ — FyreFestivalFraud (@FyreFraud) April 27, 2017





Imagine paying $12k for struggle food.

They didn't even have the decency to line up the cheese with the bread 🤣 #FyreFestival pic.twitter.com/hPl1bKbmUj — Andrien Gbinigie (@EscoBlades) April 28, 2017



