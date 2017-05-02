They're being sued for fraud and breach of contract

Organisers of controversial Fyre Festival have been hit with a 100 million dollar class action lawsuit.

The complaint, filed yesterday in California, alleges fraud and breach of contract by Billy McFarland, Ja Rule (real name Jeffrey Atkins) and Fyre Media Inc.

The music and lifestyle festival in the Bahamas was billed as the cultural experience of a decade, but when guests arrived on the private island on Friday, they found preparations were nowhere close to finished.

Photos and videos of the event went viral with some comparing the conditions to a refugee camp.

The festival, which had cost some people as much as $12,000 and had been promoted by models like Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner, was cancelled and people who'd flown there found themselves stranded.




 

 

 