According to a Euro Car Parts poll, we are risking our health driving around in motors often dirtier than bins and "teeming with bacteria".

Bacteria are swarming all over the steering wheel. And they're crawling on the dashboard. But the spot brimming with the most bacteria is the gear shift!

25 percent of people eat in their cars at least once a week, while 50 percent agreed they would never let their home get as dirty as their car.