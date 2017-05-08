Coillte says a fire is threatening to totally destroy Ireland's biggest forestry plantation in Co Galway.



The state-owned forestry group says about one quarter of the forest in the Cloosh Valley in Connemara has already burned down.



Ireland's largest wind farm Galway Wind Park, which is located within the forest, is also at risk.



Coillte says millions of euro worth of damage is being done as it battles up to 40 fires at plantations across the country.



Mark Carlin is director of forest operations with Coillte: