St James's Hospital in Dublin is to become the first in Ireland to trial virtual reality with patients.

It's being looked at as a possible way to help people with early stage dementia.

The headsets will be used at its Hollybrook Lodge residential care unit, to engage older residents and give them new experiences.

Back row L-R: Pacita Gumarang, Staff Nurse, Vicky Ragas, Clinical Nurse Manager 2, Shobhna Sindhu, Clinical Nurse Manager 1 and Reena Philip, Staff Nurse. Centre: Valerie Cummins. Photo credit: Caoimhe Nic Allabroin

There are several different ones to choose from: canoeing down a river, walking with penguins or experiencing a hot air balloon ride.

The hospital says the pilot project, which is being trialled by 20 patients, has received positive feedback.

Consultant geriatrician at St James's, Dr David Robinson, said: "We have looked at measures of quality of life in older people, and while it is early days yet, it does look like it is having a positive impact on them."