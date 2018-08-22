Over 1,000 Pubs Shut Across Ireland Since 2005
There are almost 1,500 less pubs in Ireland than in 2005.
New figures from the Drinks Industry Group of Ireland (DIGI) suggest Cork saw a 25% decrease in pubs over the 12-year period from 2005 to 2017.
Wexford, Meath and Dublin saw the smallest decline in publican's licences between 2005 and 2017.
While the number of off licences actually increased 11.6%, and wine-only bars and restaurants grew by 3.1%.
File photo
Revenue figures show that 866 fewer liquor licences were registered in 2017 than in 2005 - a decrease of 5.6%.
DIGI claims the loss of pubs meant a 17.1% drop in businesses across the country.
It's calling on the Government to reduce the Irish rate of excise tax to "encourage the growth" of the drinks and hospitality sector.