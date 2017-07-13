Housing Queries up by 27%

 

Over a million queries were dealt with by Citizens Information Centres last year - almost half of which were about social welfare.

 

Housing queries were up by more than a quarter – with an average of 260 a day.

 

One in six adults, that’s over 600 thousand people, contacted citizens information services last year, most of them in person.

 

Juliette Gash reports;

 