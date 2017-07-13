Over 1m Queries to Citizens Information in 2016
Over a million queries were dealt with by Citizens Information Centres last year - almost half of which were about social welfare.
Housing queries were up by more than a quarter – with an average of 260 a day.
One in six adults, that’s over 600 thousand people, contacted citizens information services last year, most of them in person.
Juliette Gash reports;
"From Day 1, my mind was put at ease", Dave on @citizensinfo pic.twitter.com/XGIzorjnXa— Juliette Gash (@JulietteGash) July 13, 2017