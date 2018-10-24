Gardaí say 22 people have been arrested as part of an operation targeting criminal activity in the Kilkenny/Carlow area.

The arrests were made during a day-of-action in the Thomastown area earlier today.

They were part of Operation Thor/Project Storm - an initiative aimed at preventing crime and disrupting criminal activity.

Of the 22 arrests, 13 people have been charged, five released for files to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and one person has appeared in Waterford District Court.

A further three people have been arrested over outstanding warrants issued by the courts.

A total of 43 checkpoints, targeting the movement of local criminal groups, were carried out during the operation.

This saw four vehicles seized under the Road Traffic Acts.

A number of Fixed Charge Penalty Notices (FCPNs) were also issued to drivers for a variety of breaches of the Road Traffic Act.