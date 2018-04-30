More than 2-thousand women have called the Cervical Check helpline.

It was set up over the weekend for women with concerns about their smear test results, after the case of Vicky Phelan who was incorrectly given the all-clear.

The line will stay open until 6 this evening and the HSE says call-backs are underway.

At least 206 women received a delayed diagnosis but the HSE says it won't be able to comment on the number of deaths before its serious incident management team completes its review.

The government is thought to be considering a statutory inquiry into the matter.

The Chairman of the National Association of General Practitioners, Dr Andrew Jordan, is urging women to continue to believe in the cervical check system: 'We're carrying out roughly 250,000 smears per annum, we're after reducing incidents of cervical cancer by 7%'.

CervicalCheck can be contacted on 1800 454555.