Over 3,000 people have become citizens of Ireland today.

There have now been over 125 citizenship ceremonies since they began in 2011.

Our newest citizens received their certificates of naturalisation at Dublin's convention centre.

Thousands of people packed Dublin's convention centre for the three ceremonies.

People from 120 countries became citizens of Ireland today.

Since the ceremonies were first introduced in 2011, 76-thousand people have received their certificates of naturalisation.

Polish people top the list, followed closely by Indians and Nigerians.

Nationals of 178 different countries have become Irish citizens in the past 8 years.

