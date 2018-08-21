People around the country are being encouraged to become tourists in their own towns and cities on Culture Night which takes place on Friday September 21st.

The theme of this year's 13th annual extravaganza is 'Culture is Catching'

Over 4 thousand free events are taking place in museums, galleries, theatres, churches and even government buildings in over 40 towns and cities around Ireland with over 400,000 people expected to take part.

The theme of this year’s @CultureNight on September 21st is ‘Culture is Catching’ pic.twitter.com/UI0Nj4uTCd — Kim Buckley (@KiiimBuckley) August 21, 2018





Minister for Culture, Heritage & the Gaeltacht, Josepha Madigan TD, said: “we are lucky to have a rich and varied culture in Ireland. Culture Night once again provides people across the country with the perfect opportunity to get out and immerse themselves in it for one evening. Visit a venue you might never have thought of visiting before or surprise yourself and explore a new cultural genre. With a huge choice of venues open from museums, galleries, theatres and studios to libraries, parks and historic buildings, and even more events programmed, I encourage everyone to come out and enjoy an evening of cultural discovery. Whether it’s a one off performance or getting a glimpse behind the doors of our beautiful, historic buildings, I hope people across Ireland will take a little time between now and September 21st to explore the programme and plan your own Culture Night.”

Cultural audiences in the capital can travel with a ‘cultural edge’ on the night thanks to transport partners Dublin Bus and Irish Rail. Dublin Bus will provide FREE buses every 20 minutes starting on Bachelor’s Walk, Pearse Street, Aston Quay and Eden Quay bringing visitors to and from their favourite cultural quarters. In Cork, Bus Éireann will provide three complimentary bus routes to cater for those on the cultural hunt and Iarnród Éireann Irish Rail is offering 100 family passes for travel on Culture Night.

The programme was revealed today and is now available on www.culturenight.ie