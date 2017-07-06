Revenue have seized 8.3 million contraband cigarettes in Limerick.

The cigarettes came into Dublin from China via Rotterdam.

Revenue's mobile x-ray scanner and detector dog 'Grace' discovered them in a shipping container, which was said to contain 'clothing'.

They were branded as 'Richmond', 'Eton' and 'Gold Classic'.

Officers followed the consignment to Limerick, where searches were carried out on premises under warrant.

The cigarettes have a retail value of more than €4m.

Investigations are ongoing with a view to prosecution.