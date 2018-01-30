The trial of two Irish international rugby players accused of rape is due to get underway today after a jury was sworn in yesterday.

A young woman claims she was raped by Ulster teammates Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding in south Belfast in June 2016.

Paddy Jackson is accused of rape and sexual assault. He denies both charges.

Stuart Olding is accused of raping the same woman at the same location on the same date. He too denies the charge.

Blane McIlroy from Royal Lodge Road in Belfast is accused of exposure and a fourth man called Rory Harrison from Manse Road in Belfast has been charged with perverting the course of justice and withholding information.

The potential jurors were told they shouldn’t serve if they knew any of the men or had heard anything about the allegations “above and beyond” what was reported in the press.

Judge Patricia Smyth excused a number of people for various reasons before the final twelve were selected.

The trial is expected to run for up to five weeks.

