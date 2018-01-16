A couple in California have been charged with torture, after police rescued their 13 malnourished children from their home.

Some of the group, aged between 2 and 29, were discovered shackled to their beds and they all appeared starving and filthy.

One girl managed to escape and call the police in Perris, east of Los Angeles.

Neighbours say the family were very private, 'they only kept to themselves, you would never see anybody come outside'.