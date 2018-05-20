Savita Halappanavar's parents have called on people to vote Yes to repeal the Eighth Amendment on Friday.

Savita died six years ago at University Hospital Galway due to the complications of a septic miscarriage at 17 weeks' gestation.

In a video released by Together For Yes this morning, Savita's father Andanappa Yalagi said he strongly feels "that the younger daughters of Ireland should not have the fate of Savita".

“I hope that people in Ireland will remember the fate of our daughter Savita on the day of the referendum and vote Yes so that what happened to us won’t happen to other families.”



Savita's parents call for a Yes vote on Friday.

He adds: "No family in future should have to undergo what we have gone through - the worry and sorrow that's still persistent in our hearts even after some six years.

It comes as two opinion polls published this morning show a lead for 'Yes' as the campaign enters it's final stretch ahead of Friday's referendum.