Parents are spending an average of 845 euro on their children who make their first Communion, while children make an average of 570 euro.



The survey by Ulster Bank found that an overwhelming majority of families pay for clothes, parties and entertainment from savings.



These people in Dublins city centre say its too much money;



The breakdown of money received is as follows:

• The average amount received was €570 this year, compared with €546 in 2016, a 4% increase on 2016.

• Almost one in four children (23%) received more than €800 this year and 13% received more than €1,000.

• Boys are more likely to receive a larger amount of money – the average received by boys is €591 compared to €550 for girls.