22 people were killed in Manchester explosion

Panicked parents and friends are using social media to find loved ones after last night's explosion.

One woman found her six-year-old niece at 2am this morning after her social media appeal went viral.

Parents of missing children are being advised that children are being held in a number of hotels in the Manchester area

It is understood there are up to 60 children at the Holiday Inn alone.



The hashtag #roomforManchester started trending on Twitter overnight - with many volunteering their homes to those in need



 