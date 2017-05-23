Panicked parents and friends are using social media to find loved ones after last night's explosion.

One woman found her six-year-old niece at 2am this morning after her social media appeal went viral.

Parents of missing children are being advised that children are being held in a number of hotels in the Manchester area

It is understood there are up to 60 children at the Holiday Inn alone.





if anyone has information on the whereabouts of Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry call 07920405015 doing this for their family dont know them pic.twitter.com/T90ei9Y6L0 — Alicia Campbell (@ALISHAC62560822) May 23, 2017





The hashtag #roomforManchester started trending on Twitter overnight - with many volunteering their homes to those in need

If you need a bed, a cup of tea, a charged phone etc. - I'm 15 mins from Manchester Arena. DM me, they're open! #RoomForManchester — Rachel Ellis (@rachelkellis) May 22, 2017





Spare bed, 2 sofas, tea & chargers for anyone stuck in Manchester tonight. Outside centre but can pick up/drive home #roomformanchester — Rachael Mannion (@rachmannion89) May 22, 2017



