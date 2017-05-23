Parents Use Social Media To Find Missing Children
Panicked parents and friends are using social media to find loved ones after last night's explosion.
One woman found her six-year-old niece at 2am this morning after her social media appeal went viral.
Parents of missing children are being advised that children are being held in a number of hotels in the Manchester area
It is understood there are up to 60 children at the Holiday Inn alone.
Anyone seen Olivia Campbell #manchester #gmppolice #menarena pic.twitter.com/QMjGtOgy8z— jason stuart CFR (@jaylstu) May 23, 2017
if anyone has information on the whereabouts of Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry call 07920405015 doing this for their family dont know them pic.twitter.com/T90ei9Y6L0— Alicia Campbell (@ALISHAC62560822) May 23, 2017
The hashtag #roomforManchester started trending on Twitter overnight - with many volunteering their homes to those in need
If you need a bed, a cup of tea, a charged phone etc. - I'm 15 mins from Manchester Arena. DM me, they're open! #RoomForManchester— Rachel Ellis (@rachelkellis) May 22, 2017
Spare bed, 2 sofas, tea & chargers for anyone stuck in Manchester tonight. Outside centre but can pick up/drive home #roomformanchester— Rachael Mannion (@rachmannion89) May 22, 2017