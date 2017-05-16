Parents are being advised to talk to their children about an online choking game following the death of a boy in Co Clare.



13 year old Conor Wilmot was found dead near his family home in Sixmilebridge on Thursday.

PIC - Irish Times

His Dad Greg says he wasn't being bullied - and he was popular and happy.

Greg believes he did not take his own life but died as a result of taking part in a choking game on the internet.

His phone and laptop are now being examined by Gardai.



Susan Keogh has been speaking to CEO of CyberSafe Ireland Alex Cooney:



