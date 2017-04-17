Seven weeks on from Northern Ireland's election, and parties are reported to have begun preparations for another ballot.

It's several weeks since the power-sharing assembly collapsed, and at this stage Sinn Féin and the DUP have failed to reach a deal on forming Government.

Sinn Féin is calling on the Irish Government to intervene and insist a second vote is called.

Belfast-based correspondent Alan Murray says preparations are already underway for another election: