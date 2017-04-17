Sinn Féin wants Irish government to intervene

Seven weeks on from Northern Ireland's election, and parties are reported to have begun preparations for another ballot.

It's several weeks since the power-sharing assembly collapsed, and at this stage Sinn Féin and the DUP have failed to reach a deal on forming Government.

Sinn Féin is calling on the Irish Government to intervene and insist a second vote is called.

Belfast-based correspondent Alan Murray says preparations are already underway for another election: