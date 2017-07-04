Not bringing a bottle of wine, and double dipping are among the worst breaches of party etiquette.

Getting too drunk, bringing uninvited guests and not offering to help clean up also see party goers not invited back, according to a new poll.

Among the absolute no nos is the practice of double dipping - where someone re-dunks bread or celery sticks after they have been bitten.

While 6 out of ten said that double dipping had to be avoided at all costs, only a third would ask someone to stop.