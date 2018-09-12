A couple travelling to the UK were stopped and questioned

Revenue officers at Dublin Port have taken custody of a puppy with no pet passport.

They stopped and questioned a couple who were travelling to Britain.

Officers say the couple did not have a pet passport for the puppy - nor was it microchipped or vaccinated.

This is required under the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013.

The female Jack Russell puppy was taken into the care of the DSPCA, where she's receiving veterinary attention.

A follow-up investigation is underway.