Paul Murphy has denied abusing his Dáil privilege - saying anyone who feels defamed can try to sue him if they like.

His claims come as he submits a letter to the Dáil authorities accusing the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar of abusing his own privilege to defame him.

The Solidarity TD is under investigation for claiming in the Dáil that gardaí committed - quote - "co-ordinated perjury" against gardaí.

Deputy Murphy said he would be 'happy' to repeat the allegation outside the chamber.

His comments come as he submits a complaint claiming the Taoiseach defamed him by linking him to violent behaviour in which he had no role.

A spokesman for the Taoiseach says he has nothing to add to his comments earlier this week.

Gavan Reilly reports: