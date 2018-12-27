A man has died after being hit by a car in Co Longford.

It happened at Cleenrath, Aughnacliffe at around 7.00pm last night.

The 62-year-old pedestrian was killed when he was struck by a car.

His body has been taken to Tullamore Regional Hospital where a post mortem will take place.

The driver of the car, a 44-year-old woman, was uninjured.

The road's been closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Granard are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Granard Garda Station on 043-6687-660, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.