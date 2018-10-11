A woman in her 80s has died after being hit by a car in Dublin.

It happened at Woodside Grove in Rathfarnham shortly after 4:30 yesterday afternoon.

The female pedestrian died at the scene.

Her body was removed to Tallaght Hospital for a post-mortem.

The driver of the car, who was also a woman in her 80s, was taken to St James's Hospital with minor injuries.

Gardaí are investigating the incident and are asking any witnesses to contact them at Rathfarnham Garda Station 01-666-6500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.