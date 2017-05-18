ONE PERSON has been killed and 12 others injured in the centre of New York City, after a speeding vehicle crashed into pedestrians at Times Square.

One of those hurt says the driver's actions appeared to have been "intentional", but local law enforcement officials have ruled out terrorism as a cause.

The New York Post reports that while local CCTV footage shows the driver deliberately driving the wrong way down the busy Seventh Avenue, it is believed the driver was under the influence of a substance of some kind.

Police sources told that paper that the suspect, a man in his 20s from the Bronx area of New York, had previous convictions for driving under the influence.

It's not known if any Irish have been affected by the attack, which took place in the heart of Manhattan's main tourist trap.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has opened a hotline at its consulate in New York to deal with public queries:

We are aware of the accident in Times Square. Working closely with the authorities. For consular assistance call: +12123192555 — Irish Consulate NYC (@IrelandinNY) May 18, 2017

#FDNY confirms 1 fatality, 12 injuries in Times Square motor vehicle accident, 45 St/Broadway pic.twitter.com/M3aEHZw7Go — FDNY (@FDNY) May 18, 2017

Sky's diplomatic editor Dominic Waghorn has more details:





13 total patients currently reported at scene of motor vehicle accident in Times Square pic.twitter.com/ySwtL6ZLoc — FDNY (@FDNY) May 18, 2017