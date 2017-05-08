A man in his 90's is being treated for head injuries after an aggravated burglary at his home in Roscrea, Co Tipperary.

Two men broke into his house through a side window shortly before midnight last night (Sunday) and a quantity of cash was stolen.

The man is being treated for head injuries in Portlaoise.

His wife who is in her 80's was not injured in the break in.

The scene has been preserved for a forensic examination.

Age Action Ireland are reminding people about the importance of checking in on your elderly neighbours.



Justin Moran, Head of Advocacy at Age Action Ireland, says it vitally important to keep an eye on your elderly neighbours: