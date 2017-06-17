An elderly Co Limerick farmer has appeared in court, charged in connection with shooting another farmer and fatally wounding his dog.

The incident is linked to a long running farmers feud, Gardaí alleged at a special sitting of Limerick District Court.

72-year old Ted O’Donoghue was charged with assault causing harm to John Hayes (65) at Ballycasey, Kildimo, Co Limerick, yesterday.

Mr O’Donoghue, of Kilmoreen, Kildimo was remanded in custody with consent to €5,000 bail.