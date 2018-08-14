A hotelier in Clare has offered to fly a pensioner home to the west of Ireland following an emotional letter printed in a local newspaper.

80 year-old Jim Logan, originally from Lahinch, moved to London as a 16 year old in the 1950s.

In the letter, he questions if people remember him more than 60 years after he left.

Share please..maybe you know someone from CBS in the 50s. 🇳🇬🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/oSLTPgwFhO — CBS Ennistymon (@MonCBS) August 9, 2018

It's since been viewed more than 300 thousand times on the Facebook page of the Clare Champion and a number of his former classmates say they're planning on writing to him.

Michael Vaughan of the Vaughan Hotel in Lahinch has offered to fund his trip home or to pay for some people to go and visit him

He says the letter has caught a lot of imagination:

"There's Sean Hegarty - a classmate of his - and he's written to him about the day Jim called him out for a fight and the school master intervened so that was the end of that and another friend of his down in Australia Joe Kenny who's desperately been trying to get in touch with him and he's now got his address and is going to reminisce on a regular basis with him"