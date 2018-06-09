People Are Requesting Meghan Markle Freckle Tattooes
A new beauty trend is being attributed to Meghan Markle.
People are getting freckle tattoos to look like Prince Harry's new wife.
Tattoo artists in America and London say they've been increasingly busy since the royal wedding and the Markle effect.
The freckles are semi permanent and last about three years before fading away.
The beauty treatment has been around for a few years but has really taken off since the royal wedding.
Cosmetic tattoo artist Gabrielle Rainbow told NewBeauty that she's been “crazy busy” since the royal wedding with faux freckle requests at her studio in Atlanta.
London’s leading permanent cosmetics pro, Tracie Giles told Bazaar it’s becoming increasingly popular there too.
