People can accurately tell your feelings through your eyes alone, scientists have found.

In tests, 600 volunteers correctly identified an emotion - sadness, disgust, anger, joy, fear and surprise, through just the peepers.

The researchers in New York also analysed how the eye and surrounding area - including wrinkles around the nose and temples portrayed an emotion too.

The findings back Darwin's 19th century theories that expressions stem from the senses rather than a method of communication.